After a 16-week break from competition, the West Virginia volleyball team returns to action when they travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on the No. 21 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, to begin their spring season on Friday.
The Mountaineers (8-8) are looking to take what was their best season in the Big 12 and build their resume for the NCAA Tournament that is being planned to play in August, in Omaha, Nebraska. West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara said that he has concerns for his team after the long break.
“Anytime you have that long break, and you lose what you’ve worked for, it’s tough,” Sunahara said. “But now we’re back and they’re doing well in the gym.”
West Virginia will play four non-conference games throughout the rest of the month of March. The schedule includes Western Kentucky (March 12), George Washington (March 17), Pitt (March 24) and Towson (March 30).
“It’s really important (to get these games in), you know, especially if we’re gearing up for, hopefully, the NCAA Tournament,” Sunahara said. “So, I mean, that’s the ultimate goal. These games matter and they count, so we’re prepping like it’s a normal game for the Big 12 and we’ll see what happens.”
The volleyball team added two transfers in Athena Ardila and Adrian Ell for the spring season. Ardila is a senior outside hitter coming from Northeastern. Ell — a Cincinnati, Ohio, native — is a redshirt junior setter, transferring from Florida State. Both players will have two years of eligibility.
“I thought we were limited in our depth, especially during the fall. So, they’re adding to that, they’re bringing experience and they bring more weapons to what we need,” Sunahara said.
The Mountaineers return the whole roster from the fall season, that includes senior middle blocker Briana Lynch. Lynch was fifth in the Big 12 conference in hitting percentage during the fall.
Junior Natalie Petrova led the Mountaineers in conference play in kills, with 179 in 16 matches played. Petrova — a first-year Mountaineer — had a 17-kill performance two-times against Kansas State.
Lynch and Petrova are supported by the play of Kristin Lux, Audrey Adams and Lacey Zerwas.
West Virginia’s spring season begins on Friday at 6 p.m.
“They (WKU) are a very good team. They’re very well coached,” Sunahara said. “Travis (Hudson) has been there for a long time and (has) built that program, (and) has a lot of success.”