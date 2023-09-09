The West Virginia volleyball team took on its second game of the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament on Friday, defeating Cornell 3-1.
West Virginia took the victory in four sets with scores of 25-15, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-19, respectively.
The first set resulted in a win for the Mountaineers after a back-and-forth battle between the two teams.
West Virginia gained a seven-point lead early into the match aided by two kills from sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Tierney Jackson. Jackson totaled 10 kills on the day throughout four sets.
Cornell closed the gap on West Virginia to tie the set 14-14, but the Mountaineers would score three in a row to strengthen their lead by another seven points.
West Virginia totaled 10 kills compared to Cornell’s three, led by Jackson contributing five. Freshman libero Danilyn Neil led West Virginia to 12 digs in the first set, topping Cornell’s eight.
WVU started the second set with an early lead, up 6-2 on Cornell. Cornell once again closed the deficit, bringing the score to 8-8. After a kill by Eliza Konvicka, CU took its first lead of the match, 9-8.
Cornell took its largest lead of the afternoon during the second set as the Mountaineers trailed by five. However, West Virginia rallied back as an ace from redshirt setter Lauren DeLo tied the set 17-17.
Sophomore opposite Melanie McGann led the way in the second set with five kills, all assisted by DeLo. DeLo totaled 40 assists across four sets.
West Virginia pulled away from Cornell early in the third set as junior outside hitter Hailey Green tallied five kills in the first 15 points. Although WVU led by seven during the set, Cornell rallied back and responded with seven straight of its own.
Cornell took a one-point lead with 17 points during the set, but the Mountaineers recovered as Green tallied back-to-back kills to tie it at 20-20.
The third set came down to the final serves as Cornell took a late three-point lead, 23-20. Despite its efforts, CU took the win, 25-23.
The Mountaineers rebounded from their loss in set three to take home the match victory in set four.
West Virginia started the set with an ace by freshman outside hitter Sarah Gooch.
The match remained close through WVU’s first 15 points, but the Mountaineers got away from Cornell to lead 24-19 at the match point.
A kill by sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller ended the game, giving WVU its first win in five matches.
West Virginia earned 55 kills, 54 digs and 46 assists as a unit. Green led in kills with 17, while fifth-year libero Camilla Covas and Neil tied in digs, each with 12.
The team now advances to a 3-5 record on the season.
West Virginia takes on its final match of the Colgate Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 against Albany at 4:30 p.m.