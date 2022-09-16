The West Virginia volleyball team finished up the Mountaineer Invitational on Friday with a thrilling, back and forth, 3-2 win against the Delaware State Hornets, completing a sweep of all competition in the tournament.
The match was close the whole way, with the exception of the fourth set. WVU (6-6) was able to hold on in the fifth set, and pull out undefeated in their first three home matches of the 2022 season.
Even in the team statistics category, the match was closely contested. The Hornets had 160 attacks to WVU’s 157. The aces were 6 to 4 in favor of WVU.
The Mountaineers came out and won the first set, 25-20. The Mountaineers started off hot, leading 9-3 at one point, when Delaware State would come back and make it a close set. West Virginia would end up grabbing the lead, and winning the set’s last three points to go up 1-0.
In the second set, Delaware State led 21-14 at one point, until WVU feverishly came back to make it 21-20. Just as it looked as if the Mountaineers were going to tie the set up, outside hitter Bailey Miller had a service error that made it 22-20. DSU would go on to win the next three out of four points, and took the second set, 25-21.
The third set was once again back and forth. The Hornets were once again victorious, with a 25-22 third set victory. WVU had some late set errors that gave DSU the edge.
West Virginia got back on track with a fourth set drubbing of Delaware State. They won the set by 10, with a score of 25-15. The Mountaineers tallied 14 kills in the set.
In the tiebreaking fifth set, the Mountaineers got themselves back to .500 on the season, winning 15-10, and giving WVU the 3-2 nod over DSU.
Miller continued what has been a strong season, leading the way for WVU with 18 kills, although fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell was not too far behind her with 17. Miller and Ell continue to be the leaders for the young team thus far.
Libero Skye Stokes had the most digs for West Virginia with 20. Kamiah Gibson had another great night with 37 assists. Melanie McGann contributed 6 blocks on the ledger.
The Mountaineers got three wins they needed desperately before Big 12 play commences. The next match for WVU is their conference opener, where they will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The match is on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the WVU Coliseum. First serve will be at 1 p.m.