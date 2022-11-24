The West Virginia volleyball team finished up their season at home on Senior Day, losing to the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns, 3-0 at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers (7-22, 0-16 Big 12) finished a long, disappointing season against the No. 1 team in the country, and were unable to grab a conference victory this season, for the fourth time in program history.
The Mountaineers have been winless in conference three other times since the team's inception, going without a win in the Big 12 and formerly in the Big East in 2015, 2012 and 2008.
However, WVU has some young talent on the team, and could give the team some hope for the future.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller was the leader of the youth movement for West Virginia, as she finished the season leading the team with 293 kills.
There is also libero Skye Stokes, who will more than likely come back for her senior year. The Chester, West Virginia native was a strong defensive player, as well as a good server. Stokes was first on the team with 31 aces. She also totaled 369 digs.
As for the regular-season finale match on Wednesday, the Longhorns handled the Mountaineers in dominating fashion across all three sets, winning 25-18, 25-16, and 25-11.
UT outperformed WVU in every category offensively and defensively, and will be looking to go on a national title run. The Longhorns finished their regular season at 22-1 overall, and 14-1 in the Big 12.
Although West Virginia did not build off of their tournament appearance last season, there is hope for WVU volleyball in upcoming seasons. With Miller and Stokes leading the team next season, there is sure to be some success for the upcoming Mountaineer volleyball teams in Morgantown.