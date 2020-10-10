The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team (3-3) was able to take down the No. 10-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (1-5) for the second consecutive night, winning the match in five sets.
The Mountaineers used their momentum from last night’s huge victory to take a quick 10-7 lead to begin the first set. WVU was able to dominate the rest of the first set as Kansas struggled to find any great offense. West Virginia took the set 25-16.
WVU and KU traded scores throughout the second set. Kansas was able to take a comfortable lead mid-way in the set and won the set 25-22 despite WVU’s attempt to come back.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks were tied at 20 apiece towards the end of the third set, but it was Kansas who stepped up and won the set, 25-22.
In the fourth set, WVU was unable to fully separate themselves from the Jayhawks, but the Mountaineers were able to force a fifth set winning 25-21.
In the deciding fifth set, the Mountaineers got off to a quick 5-2 lead. Kansas was able to go on a little surge after being down 12-6. In the end, it was the Mountaineers that were able to finish the set 15-13 and take the match 3-2.
West Virginia was able to outscore Kansas in kills 68-58.
Senior Audrey Adams had more than half of the Mountaineers’ blocks, ending the match with five.
Briana Lynch had an incredible game tallying 18 kills with zero errors. The senior also led the Mountaineers in hit percentage.
Senior Alexa Hasting was able to lead West Virginia in digs with 16 on Saturday night. The Ohio native has surpassed 100 digs on the season already.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will try and continue their winning streak when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday night in Morgantown at the WVU Coliseum. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.