West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara talks to his team during a timeout against Penn State at the WVU Coliseum on Sept. 17, 2021.

 Photo by Malia Richardson

The West Virginia volleyball team won their second and final match this season in a doubleheader against the TCU Horned Frogs, 3-1, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) scored a total of 70 points over four sets. WVU won the first and second sets 25-21 and 25-18, while losing the third set 25-16 and then pulling through, winning the final set 25-19.

Offensively, West Virginia performed well as the team produced 58 kills and had only 20 attack errors. West Virginia’s overall hitting percentage was 24%.

West Virginia fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch and senior outside hitter Kristin Lux were leaders for the Mountaineers offense as they produced a total of 41 out of the 58 kills.

Ell also led the team with 18 digs while Lynch also led with three blocks.

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-18, 2-14 Big 12) struggled, scoring 69 points over the four sets.

Overall, TCU produced 55 kills while having 23 attack errors. TCU had a hitting percentage of 19%.

TCU junior outside hitter Audrey Nalls, freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Zoe Hall, and junior outside hitter Julia Adams led the team’s offense with a total of 40 out of the 55 kills.

Junior middle blocker Makayla Myers led the way defensively with 10 blocks while graduate student defensive specialist/libero Dani Dennison led with 21 digs. 

This concludes the 2021 regular season for West Virginia.

Sports Writer

I am a transfer sophomore student from Atlanta, Georgia and I am a huge Braves fan. I look forward to covering sports for the DA in my first year at WVU.