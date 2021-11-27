The West Virginia volleyball team won their second and final match this season in a doubleheader against the TCU Horned Frogs, 3-1, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mountaineers (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) scored a total of 70 points over four sets. WVU won the first and second sets 25-21 and 25-18, while losing the third set 25-16 and then pulling through, winning the final set 25-19.
Offensively, West Virginia performed well as the team produced 58 kills and had only 20 attack errors. West Virginia’s overall hitting percentage was 24%.
West Virginia fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, fifth-year middle blocker Briana Lynch and senior outside hitter Kristin Lux were leaders for the Mountaineers offense as they produced a total of 41 out of the 58 kills.
Ell also led the team with 18 digs while Lynch also led with three blocks.
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-18, 2-14 Big 12) struggled, scoring 69 points over the four sets.
Overall, TCU produced 55 kills while having 23 attack errors. TCU had a hitting percentage of 19%.
TCU junior outside hitter Audrey Nalls, freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Zoe Hall, and junior outside hitter Julia Adams led the team’s offense with a total of 40 out of the 55 kills.
Junior middle blocker Makayla Myers led the way defensively with 10 blocks while graduate student defensive specialist/libero Dani Dennison led with 21 digs.
This concludes the 2021 regular season for West Virginia.