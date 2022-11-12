The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will continue their Big 12 Kansas road trip by taking on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Mountaineers (7-18, 0-12 Big 12) have lost six straight matches, and just came off a loss against KU’s in-state rival, the Kansas State Wildcats. WVU will look to come back to Morgantown with their first Big 12 win after facing the Jayhawks on Saturday.
The Jayhawks (16-8, 6-6 Big 12) have had an overall strong season, and even have an non-conference ranked win over then ranked No. 22 Utah. Kansas beat Utah during the Utah Classic tournament that took place in August.
The Jayhawks have also battled with the Big 12's top talent, as they were close to beating then rated No. 1 Texas on Sept. 21, and then nearly topped No. 13 Baylor on Oct. 1. They lost both matches 3-2.
Kansas is led offensively by freshman Ayah Elnady, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Cairo, Egypt. She is first on the team in points with 307.5, points per set with 3.53, kills with 251, and kills per set with 2.88.
Another strong offensive threat for the Jayhawks is sophomore Caroline Bien, a six-foot outside hitter and libero from Overland Park, Kansas. The hometown Jayhawk is second for most offensive categories, including in points, points per set, total kills, and kills per set.
Defensively, junior Kennedy Farris, a libero/defensive specialist from Lansing, Kansas, leads the way for KU with 261 digs, averaging 2.90 digs a set.
Graduate student Lauren Dooley, a 6-foot-6 middle blocker from Plano, Texas, has provided the team with 60 blocks, and averages 0.67 blocks per set.
Right behind her is super-senior Rachel Langs, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Fairview, Texas. Langs has 58 total blocks, but actually averages slightly more blocks per set with 0.70.
The Mountaineers offensive attack has been a two-headed monster for the entirety of the 2022 season with two players creating most of the points.
Fifth-year senior Adrian Ell, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio, has been in the top two for most offensive statistics, including points, points per set, kills, and kills per set. Ell has been a bright spot for a disappointing team this season.
Another bright spot has been freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Quinlan, Texas.
Miller has continued to get better as the season has progressed. Along with Ell, Miller has contributed to the Mountaineers’ success by matching or surpassing Ell’s numbers on the stat sheet.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior Skye Stokes, the lone West Virginian on the team, has had a great season. The 5-foot-9 libero from Chester is averaging nearly four digs a set, at 3.98. She has also accumulated 330 total digs, which far surpasses second place, libero Jordyn Schilling with 182 total digs.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will square off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The match will be played at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m., and streaming will be available on ESPN+.