The West Virginia volleyball team began its regular season Friday in the Old Dominion University Invitational, where they swept Loyola (Md.) in all three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-16 in set three.
WVU (1-0) went on the offensive throughout this entire match, amassing all 75 total points in three sets, along with 37 kills. The Mountaineers had a 25-percent hitting percentage, which was twice as much as Loyola’s at 10 percent.
The Mountaineers’ stars showed out on the court today, with senior middle blocker Briana Lynch recording 10 kills on a 47 percent hitting percentage and 11.5 points.
WVU senior setter Adrian Ell, also recorded 12 kills on a hitting percentage of 32 percent, three service aces and an astounding 18 points accounted for.
Other Mountaineers who made an impact on the court were senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting, who recorded 20 digs on defense. Junior setter Lacey Zerwas also recorded 28 assists in three sets.
Although Loyola (Md.) (0-1) couldn’t pull out a victory in three sets, it fought to keep WVU on its toes throughout.
Loyola’s senior outside hitter Abby Hamilton recorded 11 kills, with one service ace and 12.5 points.
Sophomore middle blocker Caitlin Churney was also a contributor for the Greyhounds, accounting for six kills, on a 26 percent hitting percentage and six points.
Other Greyhounds who contributed were freshman opposite hitter Kacy Sekunda, who recorded 18 assists and senior libero Katie Forsythe who put in great effort on defense, recording 26 digs in three sets.
After this dominant performance, the Mountaineers will play their second match out of three in the ODU Invitational later Friday night at 7 p.m. against the host team, Old Dominion.