The West Virginia volleyball team bounced back in a big way on Friday, sweeping all three sets in the final match of a double-header against the Kansas State Wildcats.
This win snaps a three-match losing streak for the Mountaineers and splits the doubleheader against the Wildcats.
West Virginia (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) scored all 75 possible points against the Wildcats, winning the first set 25-14, the second set 25-20 and the final set 25-22.
The Mountaineers fixed many of the problems that plagued them Thursday, with a much-improved defense and a strong offensive game plan against the Wildcats.
Senior right side hitter Adrian Ell was the leader of West Virginia’s offense, recording a match high 14 kills on a 17% percent hitting percentage, as well adding on nine digs and six assisted blocks.
Senior outside hitter Kristen Lux was the other key contributor for the Mountaineers, amassing 10 kills on a 21% hitting percentage.
The leading passer for West Virginia was senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who chipped in with 25 assists and 14 digs defensively.
Defense was the biggest change for the Mountaineers from Thursday night, with only 56 points allowed, and many players performing well.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting recorded 11 digs as well as six assists to help out on offense.
West Virginia also blocked shots well against the Wildcats, with junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor having seven blocks.
Kansas State digressed from Thursday’s victory, but kept it close with the Mountaineers, even without a set win.
The leader for the Wildcats’ offense was sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter with 14 kills on a 14% hitting percentage, with her adding on six blocks and five digs defensively.
Kansas State’s junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi led all players in passing with 28 assists and seven digs also.
Defense was a struggle for the Wildcats in this match, but sophomore defensive specialist Mackenzie Morris was able to chip in a match high 22 digs and sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz amassed six blocks.
West Virginia will travel back to Morgantown to play the No. 11 Baylor Bears in a double header next Friday and Saturday. The matches are set to begin at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.