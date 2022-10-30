The West Virginia volleyball team dropped their 10th Big 12 match against the No. 13 Baylor Bears on Sunday, falling 3-0 and struggling all throughout the match at Ferrell Center.
The Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big 12) struggled mightily versus the top 15 ranked Bears and couldn't find their footing in the three set sweep.
The first set was the closest set of the day, with Baylor topping WVU 25-19 after a relatively uneventful set.
The second set was the worst set of the season for West Virginia. The Mountaineers totaled five points in their second set loss to BU, falling 25-5.
The third set was once again pretty uneventful, but the Bears prevailed and took down WVU and completed the sweep, 25-18.
The Mountaineers were led by freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller and freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson on kills, with eight and five respectively.
Setter Kamiah Gibson had eight assists, along with fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell adding seven assists of her own.
Libero Skye Stokes led the way in stops with eight digs. Three players were atop the board for West Virginia in blocks, as middle blockers Madison Page, Jackson and outside hitter Brenna Tietz all had one block each.
Baylor out-killed the Mountaineers significantly on the day, recording 39 kills to WVU's 19 kills.
West Virginia will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., when the Mountaineers host the Oklahoma Sooners in Morgantown at the WVU Coliseum. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.