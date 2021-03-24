The West Virginia volleyball team dropped all three sets in the 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
In the first set, Pitt (12-4,10-4 ACC) was able to dominate West Virginia (9-10, 8-8 Big 12) despite a strong showing by the Mountaineers, with back-to-back kills early in the play from freshman outside hitter Skye Stokes and sophomore middle blocker Emmy Ogogor, making the score 4-5.
After multiple errors on behalf of the team and many kills from Pitt, the Panthers were able to overwhelm the Mountaineers winning the first set, 25-8.
During the second set, West Virginia was once again overcome by the Panthers at the start of the set. The Mountaineers quickly found their momentum toward the middle with a 3-0 scoring streak from Briana Lynch, junior outside hitter Kristin Lux and Stokes.
Pitt quickly got back to its game, making multiple kills and racking up its score on a 7-0 scoring streak before it was ended by senior outside hitter Athena Ardila, making the score 19-10. The Mountaineers were unable to make a comeback falling in the third set 24-12. Despite losing the two sets, WVU was able to total 14 kills.
The third and final set was back-and-forth play. A kill from Ardila brought the Mountaineers within three, 13-10. After a 3-0 run by Pitt, it increased its lead to four, causing WVU to call a timeout to regroup.
Ardila came up with a huge swing but the team was unable to recover. The Panthers scored eight of the last 10 points for a 25-15 win in the set.
Ardila led the team with seven kills in the match, followed by Lux with five. Stokes was able to earn four kills on the night. Junior setter Lacey Zerwas dished out 18 of the team’s 20 assists. Lux also dug a team-high five balls in the match, while Ogogor earned a trio of block assists.
West Virginia finished the contest with 23 kills, 17 digs and four team blocks.
“Pitt is a very good team,” head coach Reed Sunahara said. “We need to compete on every play for every point. We’ll get back in the gym and work on our weaknesses, so we can get ready for our next match.”
The Mountaineers were set to face off against Towson on March 30, but the match-up was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside of the Tiger program. The next match has yet to be announced.