The West Virginia volleyball team started their season on the road when they took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a conference only slate, losing 3-0.
In the first set, the Mountaineers (0-1) got off to a tough start, eventually dropping by a score of 25-17.
The second set would prove to be a lot closer, with neither team scoring more than three points in a row. Eventually, the Red Raiders (1-0) came out on top by two.
WVU proved that they were a team that would never give up in the third set. Trailing 24-17, the Mountaineers went on a run to cut the lead to two at 24-22 after a coach’s challenge overturned a point that would have given Texas Tech the victory. However, a kill by Texas Tech’s Caitlin Dugan would seal the deal.
The Mountaineers were led by senior Briana Lynch, who finished the match with 11 kills. She also chipped in with three digs.
Junior Natalie Petrova, who hails from Bulgaria, came in second on the team with 10 kills.
The Mountaineer defense was paced by senior Alexa Hasting and freshman Skye Stokes, who each delivered with 10 digs. Stokes also had a kill and four assists in her debut as a Mountaineer.
Senior Lindsay Proctor also pitched in on the defense with nine digs, second on the team.
The Mountaineers will have a short turnaround and face the same Texas Tech team tomorrow night at 7 p.m. The match can be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.