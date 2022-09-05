The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team had a tough go at the Outriggers Volleyball challenge, having dropped all three matches, including Sunday's to the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1.
West Virginia went 0-3 in the Outrigger Challenge in Hawaii, dropping matches 3-0 to UCLA and Hawaii before falling to the Bobcats.
The Mountaineers put together a tough tournament overall, with a large lack of scoring and poor defense. Their match against the Bobcats was really no different.
WVU dropped the first set, 25-17, and struggled in the second set as well, losing 25–18.
WVU had more success in the third set, pulling away at the end and winning it 25-17. This set comes as the team's first set win in over two matches, its last coming in the 3-1 defeat against Penn State on Aug. 27.
However, that would be all for the Mountaineers, as Texas State finished the job with a fourth set 25-18 solid final set.
Once again, it was the fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell leading the show, as she totaled 22 assists for West Virginia. Ell also contributed eight kills, her first game without the team's high in that category, while also recording three aces.
Outside hitter Bailey Miller had a nice day as well, providing the Mountaineers with a double-double, a team-high 15 kills alongside 10 digs.
The typical starting setter and season-leading passer for the Mountaineers was Kamiah Gibson, who chipped in 18 assists of her own in the match.
Defensively, liberos Jordyn Schilling and Skye Stokes had 12 and 10 stops respectively, with middle blocker Melanie McGann had five blocks.
West Virginia (2-4) is certainly disappointed in this result, but they will have a chance to bounce back next weekend.
WVU will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota for their next games and play in the South Dakota Classic. Its initial match of the tournament will be against Northern Colorado University. The match is on Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m.