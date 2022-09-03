The West Virginia volleyball team competed in its second match of the Hawaii Outrigger Challenge on early Saturday morning, falling to the host-team Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in straight sets, 3-0.
The Mountaineers (2-3) struggled to score and couldn't take a set in their second straight match, while allowing a lot of kills from opposing hitters including Hawaii's middle blocker Amber Igiede.
Igiede recorded a game-high in kills (16) and blocks (nine) in the match with Hawaii's next best scorer being outside hitter Riley Wagoner with eight kills and five blocks of her own.
West Virginia scored more points combined in Saturday's match (57) than in their previous match (45), however only scoring over 20 once in the three sets. Hawaii (2-3) beat the Mountaineers 25-19 in the first set, 25-17 in the second set and 25-21 in the final set.
The leader for the Mountaineer offense during this losing streak has been fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell who once again led WVU with 11 kills while also chipping in 10 assists and nine digs.
West Virginia did succeed in serving during the match, doubling the Rainbow Wahine's ace total with eight compared to Hawaii's four. Freshman libero Samiha Foster led the way with three aces and junior outside hitter Skye Stokes also scored two.
Defensively was where Hawaii shined on Saturday, with 14 blocks compared to WVU's eight and 37 digs compared to WVU's 33 on the night. The Rainbow Wahine also passed more than WVU, putting up 33 assists to WVU's 26.
West Virginia's best passer was freshman setter Kamiah Gibson with 10 assists and Hawaii was led by setter Kate Lang with an astounding 29 assists.
Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led WVU with five blocks and Stokes was great at stopping the ball with 12 digs. Hawaii's libero Tayli Ikenaga also had 11 digs.
West Virginia will compete in its final match of the Outrigger Challenge on Sunday, facing the Texas State Bobcats who have also lost its last two matches in straight sets. The match is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.