The West Virginia volleyball team will take a break from its conference schedule to travel to Washington, D.C. and face the Howard Bison on Friday.
The Mountaineers (16-7, 6-6 Big 12) are currently on a three-game win streak, with two of those wins coming in their recent doubleheader against the Kansas Jayhawks.
For West Virginia, its offensive firepower has been its strength this season, being ranked fourth in both kills and hitting percentage in the Big 12.
Two specific players make up the majority of the scoring, with the team’s leaders being right side hitter Adrian Ell and middle blocker Briana Lynch.
Ell has recorded a team-high 263 kills this season, on an 18% hitting percentage with 221 digs and 68 blocks on defense.
Lynch comes in behind Ell in kills with 232, but leads the team in hitting percentage at 34%, as well as adding on a team-high 85 blocks.
West Virginia’s leading passer is fourth-year setter Lacey Zerwas, who has amassed 824 assists and 222 digs this season, with the numbers continuing to climb.
Defense has been the Mountaineers’ weak point, but there has been flashes of dominance in a few matches this season.
Defensive specialist Alexa Hasting leads all Mountaineers in digs with 298, along with her teammate outside hitter Natali Petrova who has 210 digs.
West Virginia has blocked hits well, with middle blockers Madison Page and Emmy Ogogor recording 51 and 36 blocks, respectively.
For the Bison (14-11, 11-2 MEAC), they’re on a long eight-game win streak, with their most recent match win coming against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
Howard usually suffocates its conference opponents on defense, but there are a few main contributors who lead the way offensively.
Freshman outside hitter Bria Woodard leads the team in kills by a large margin with 246, on a 19% hitting percentage as well as 196 digs and 30 blocks.
The Bison’s passing leader is setter Kayla Diaz, who has 497 assists along with 130 digs and 29 blocks on defense.
Howard usually relies on its defense in its victories, with the defensive performance being the deciding factor.
The main contributor for the Bison defense is libero Essence Bell with 308 digs.
The leading hit blocker for Howard is middle blocker Cimone Woodard with 67 blocks, with fellow middle blocker Tamar Wells close behind with 60 blocks.
The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.