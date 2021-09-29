The West Virginia volleyball team is back in action for its first road Big 12 matches when it faces the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Thursday and Friday in Austin, Texas.
This will be the third ranked match for the Mountaineers in this young season, with them having a 1-1 record so far against top-25 teams.
West Virginia head coach Reed Sunahara is looking forward to facing the Longhorns after a two-match win streak and is focusing on his own side of the court leading up to this matchup.
“I don’t know if there’s a way to slow them down but we’re preparing and working on our side of the court and our game and we got to get better at some things,” Sunahara said. “That’s the key, we have to score a lot of points against Texas, and we can’t make a whole lot of mistakes.”
For West Virginia (12-1, 2-0 Big 12), scoring points has been the key to its success with senior middle blocker Briana Lynch and senior right side hitter Adrian Ell leading the way, with 148 and 141 kills, respectively.
Each player makes a huge contribution on both sides of the floor, with Lynch holding a Big 12 leading 41% hitting percentage and 56 blocks compared to Ell’s 23% hitting percentage and 42 blocks.
When it comes to passing the ball, senior setter Lacey Zerwas leads all Mountaineers with 468 assists, which ranks her fourth in the Big 12.
Defense has been a weak point for West Virginia, but it still has some great playmakers including senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting who leads all players with 188 digs and freshman middle blocker Madison Page who is second on the team with 49 blocks.
Sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes also leads the team with 21 service aces, ranking her first in the Big 12.
For the No. 1 Longhorns (9-0), their deadly offense has been crucial to their undefeated start.
Junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston is the captain of this Texas squad, amassing 120 kills on a 29% hitting percentage, as well adding on 19 service aces, 89 digs and 20 blocks defensively.
Junior opposite hitter Skylar Fields has also made a great contribution this season, recording 108 kills on a 28% percent hitting percentage and 19 blocks.
The leading passer for the Longhorns is junior setter Jhenna Gabriel who has chipped in 300 assists to start the season, placing her ninth in the Big 12.
Defense has been the key to Texas’ dominant win streak, with sophomore libero Nalani Iosia recording 120 digs with junior middle blocker Asjia O’Neal and senior middle blocker Brionne Butler amassing 37 and 33 blocks, respectively.
Sunahara believes the confidence is high within his program right now, but the team needs to continue to improve to keep the momentum going.
“The confidence level is high. They’ve worked hard up to this point and they’re continuing to work hard so I like that,” Sunahara said. “We just have to be a lot more consistent and I think if we can be a lot more consistent, then this team can go a long way.”
The matches are set to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday.