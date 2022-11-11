The WVU volleyball team lost its fifth straight shutout match to Kansas State on Thursday, falling 3-0 at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Mountaineers (7-18, 0-12 Big 12) have now lost twelve out of their last thirteen matches, the twelve losses all being Big 12 matchups.
There was nothing super unusual about the match since the Wildcats simply outplayed WVU on both sides of the ball, and KSU was able to notch their fifth Big 12 victory of the year.
The first set was pretty mundane, with the Wildcats grabbing a 25-19 victory over WVU.
The second set was the closest of the night, with West Virginia having chances to get momentum, but it was unable to come to fruition. Kansas State took a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 second set win.
The third set was relatively uneventful, as the Wildcats downed the Mountaineers a third and final time with a 25-16 defeat.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led WVU with seven kills, while fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell and freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann were right behind the star freshman with five kills of their own respectively.
McGann, along with sophomore middle blocker Madison Page totaled five blocks each for West Virginia.
Ell led the way with 12 assists, while freshman setter Kamiah Gibson had six.
Junior libero Skye Stokes had a good night on defense with 13 digs.
The long season continues for WVU, as they stay in the state of Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks next. WVU will take on the Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.