The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a shutout on Saturday, 3-0, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.
The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) knew they had a tough night ahead, and unfortunately for WVU, it was a tough match all the way through.
The first set was pretty much all Texas, as they won it 25-17. The set was never really close, as Texas controlled it for the entirety.
The second set went pretty similarly, as the Longhorns handled business, 25-16.
The final set went even quicker than the first two, with Texas finishing the match off with a 25-14 defeat of West Virginia.
WVU stayed winless in the Big 12, and were unable to make much noise against the Longhorns in pursuit of its first conference win.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led WVU with 25 attacks, 11 kills, and 11 points. Setter Kamiah Gibson had 18 assists, and libero Skye Stokes had 11 digs.
West Virginia leaves Austin still looking for its first conference win. They will have an opportunity to do so against the Iowa State Cyclones in their next match.
WVU will face ISU on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the WVU Coliseum. First serve will be at 5 p.m., and the match can be streamed on ESPN+.