The West Virginia volleyball team played its first match of a double-header against the No. 11 Baylor Bears on Friday, falling in three sets, 3-0.
WVU (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) only managed 66 points against Baylor, with the Bears taking the first set 26-24, the second set 25-20 and the final set 25-22.
The offense was steady, but not consistent enough for the Mountaineers, keeping it close in all three sets against Baylor, without scoring a set win.
The leader offensively for West Virginia was senior right side hitter Adrian Ell, who recorded 14 kills to lead all Mountaineers, as well as a team-high nine digs, and two service aces.
The Mountaineers’ leading passer was senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who chipped in her usual passing ability, with 29 assists and seven digs.
Defensively, West Virginia wasn’t able to compete down the stretch with Baylor’s offense, but many players helped keep it close.
Sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes tied Zerwas in digs with seven, and junior defensive specialist Natalie Winter added five.
Four players scored two blocks each on defense for the Mountaineers, those being senior outside hitters Natali Petrova and Kristen Lux, as well as senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, and freshman middle blocker Madison Page.
No. 11 Baylor (12-4, 6-1 Big 12) now extends its win streak to five matches, after defeating West Virginia with a dominant offensive performance.
Senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley was Baylor’s offensive leader, chipping in a match high 17 kills on a 25% hitting percentage.
The Bears also got a big contribution from senior outside hitter Avery Skinner who amassed 10 kills and 14 digs on defense also.
The match’s leading passer was Baylor’s senior setter Hannah Sedwick, who recorded 34 assists alongside her nine digs.
Although the defense let up 66 points, Baylor blocked hits well against West Virginia, with junior middle blocker Kara McGhee and freshman outside hitter Elise McGhee both adding on three blocks each.
West Virginia will play its final match of the doubleheader against the Bears on Saturday. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m.