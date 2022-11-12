The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas on Saturday in a three set sweep against the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Mountaineers lost in three sets to the Jayhawks. They had a great set in the second set losing 19-25 and keeping it close until the end. However, they lost the first and second sets 14-35 and 16-25. West Virginia tallied 26 kills and additionally 30 digs.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led West Virginia with seven digs. Junior libero Skye Stokes followed Miller with a total of six digs. Miller also leads the squad with 265 kills, a great start to her Mountaineer career.
Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell notched 12 assists to lead WVU. Ell had a great game for the Mountaineers with a stat line of seven kills, five digs, one block and 12 assists,
The Mountaineers will return to action again on Wednesday, Nov. 16, against Big 12 opponent TCU.