WVU Volleyball vs. Kansas 11/12

WVU's Kamiah Gibson (3) sets the ball against Kansas on Nov. 12, 2022, at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas.

 By Hunter Langley, Photographer

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas on Saturday in a three set sweep against the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. 

The Mountaineers lost in three sets to the Jayhawks. They had a great set in the second set losing 19-25 and keeping it close until the end. However, they lost the first and second sets 14-35 and 16-25. West Virginia tallied 26 kills and additionally 30 digs.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led West Virginia with seven digs. Junior libero Skye Stokes followed Miller with a total of six digs. Miller also leads the squad with 265 kills, a great start to her Mountaineer career.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell notched 12 assists to lead WVU. Ell had a great game for the Mountaineers with a stat line of seven kills, five digs, one block and 12 assists,

The Mountaineers will return to action again on Wednesday, Nov. 16, against Big 12 opponent TCU.

