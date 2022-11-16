The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost in a close five-set match, 3-2 to the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) battled extremely hard with the Horned Frogs and nearly got their first win, but came up just short in an extra fifth and final set. This match has been the closest WVU has come to winning a Big 12 match this season.
WVU was on the precipice of victory in this match. They outscored TCU 69.0 to 65.0, they out-killed the Horned Frogs 51-44, and they had more blocks, assists, and digs. However, it still was not enough for the Mountaineers.
The first set was overall relatively easy for TCU, as they cruised to a 25-19 win. The Frogs totaled 10 kills in the initial set.
West Virginia would respond in the second set, however, with an identical 25-19 victory. The Mountaineers totaled 11 kills, with TCU only tallying six.
TCU would grab the third set, with yet again a 25-19 advantage. The Frogs would lead 2-1 going into the fourth set.
Continuing the back-and-forth nature of the match, West Virginia equalized the match with a 25-21 competitive fourth set. The match would head to a fifth and final 15-point set.
The Mountaineers would lead 12-11 at one point in the final set, but TCU would go on to win four out of the next five points to give WVU its fourteenth straight Big 12 loss, and keep the Mountaineers winless in the conference.
Fifth-year senior Adrian Ell and freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller were especially good on Wednesday, with Ell totaling 14 kills and Miller totaling 13.
Libero Natalie Winter had two aces, middle blocker Madison Page had a season-high eight blocks, and Ell had 22 assists, a Big 12 season-high for her. Libero Skye Stokes led WVU with 20 digs.
The Mountaineers came as close as they have all season to getting a Big 12 win, but TCU escaped with the win.
West Virginia will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 19, when they will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road. The match will be played at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
It will be one of two matches left for the Mountaineers, and one of two chances left for the team to get a Big 12 victory. The other chance would be against the No. 1 team in the country, the Texas Longhorns, in Morgantown on senior night.
Saturday’s match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., and streaming will be available on ESPN+.