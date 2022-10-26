The West Virginia volleyball team lost another Big 12 match home to the Iowa State Cyclones in Morgantown on Wednesday, in a 3-0 match that was closer than the shutout score shows.
The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) were within four points in all three sets, but were still unable to draw blood and knock-off their first Big 12 opponent of the season.
Coming into Wednesday’s match, Iowa State had the most impressive win in the country on their resume, downing No. 1 Texas in a 3-2 battle on Oct. 19.
However, against West Virginia, Iowa State looked sluggish and sloppy in comparison to their win over the Longhorns, but still came out with the victory.
In the first set, WVU made a late push to get within two points, but Iowa State held on and took a 1-0 lead.
The Cyclones struggled to close out the second set, winning a close one 25-23, as outside hitter Maya Duckworth secured the second set victory with a kill.
After an 18-18 tie in the third set, the Cyclones took control and won seven of the next ten points taking the victory in the third and final set, 25-21.
Despite the shutout loss to Iowa State, the Mountaineers battled hard and had chances to win sets and the match, which has been a theme throughout the season in multiple close losses.
Fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell stood out once again for WVU, with 13 kills on the night. Freshmen outside hitters Bailey Miller and Quincey Coyle added seven and five kills respectively. Setter Kamiah Gibson added 21 assists, and libero Skye Stokes contributed 16 digs.
WVU will head into their next match against the No. 13 Baylor Bears. The Bears are a strong team, having a 17-4 record overall, and a 6-2 Big 12 conference record. The Bears have won six out of their last seven games.
The match will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the television broadcast available on ESPN2.