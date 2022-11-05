The West Virginia volleyball team lost 3-0 to the Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (7-17, 0-11 Big 12) have now lost all 11 conference games and are now running out of time to notch a conference win on the season.
WVU had chances to come back and win sets and points throughout the match; however, as it has been most of the season, the team was unable to capitalize.
In the initial set of the day, the Sooners won almost handily, getting the nod 25-18. This would be the largest margin of victory of any set for the Sooners on the day.
The second set was closer, as WVU battled back and forth with OU. The set went consistently back and forth, until Oklahoma pulled away with a 25-22 victory, putting them up 2-0.
In the third and final set, Oklahoma finished up the match with an identical 25-22 set victory. The Mountaineers got the set as close as 23-22, but the Sooners were able to hold off West Virginia and avoid having to play past 25.
Quincy Coyle and Tierney Jackson led the Mountaineers in kills with seven each, and Skye Stokes had a nice day serving with four aces. Stokes also added had the most digs for West Virginia, with 11. Kamiah Gibson had 21 assists, and Melanie McGann had three blocks.
The Mountaineers’ underwhelming season continues on Thursday, Oct. 10, when West Virginia will take on Kansas State. WVU will get yet another chance to get their first Big 12 victory against the Wildcats.
First serve for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas.