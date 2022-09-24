The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team opened up Big 12 conference play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and came out with a tough but disappointing 3-2 loss in a tight match all the way through.
WVU (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) came out strong winning the first two sets, but lost two very close third and fourth sets before ultimately dropping the fifth and final tie breaking set in heartbreaking fashion.
In the initial set of the match, the Mountaineers came out playing well against a superior opponent, winning the first set 27-25. The first set was a battle, but WVU overall looked sharp.
The second set was similar, but the Mountaineers did not need to play past 25. They won another close, back and forth set 25-22.
The third set was a missed opportunity for WVU, as they lost 25-22. West Virginia had the set down only 23-22, but could not score any more points to close out the match.
The fourth set arguably hurt more for the Mountaineers. With the set tied 24-24, it was possible for WVU to put away the match by just winning two more points. However, TTU scored the two points, and forced a fifth set at two sets a piece.
The tiebreaking set was the furthest outcome of the afternoon. The Red Raiders took it, 15-10, with the set starting close, but TTU pulling away at the end.
Unsurprisingly, senior outside hitter Adrian Ell had a strong day for West Virginia with 24 kills. Bailey Miller was closest behind her, with 19.
Junior libero Skye Stokes had a great day defensively with 31 digs. Setter Kamiah Gibson led the way with 29 assists, and middle blocker Melanie McGann blocked the most shots for WVU with two blocks.
The Mountaineers will continue in Big 12 play following the loss, with their next match coming against the TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the TCU Student Recreation Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.