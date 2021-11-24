The West Virginia volleyball team will play its final two matches of the regular season on Friday and Saturday, facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Schollmaier Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Both teams are suffering from declining performance recently, with the Mountaineers dropping their last two matches to Texas Tech, and the Horned Frogs dropping their last seven.
For West Virginia (17-9, 6-8 Big 12), it’s offense has been stable and performing well in its most recent matches despite the losses.
Right side hitter Adrian Ell has been leading the way on offense for WVU, with 304 kills while adding 243 digs and 78 blocks on defense.
The leading passer all season for the Mountaineers has been fourth year setter Lacey Zerwas, who has amassed 938 assists. Zerwas ranks fourth in the Big 12 in assists as well as second in most assists per set with 10.31.
Defense has been a liability at some points for West Virginia, but defensive specialist Alexa Hasting has been able to chip in a team-high 352 digs, alongside Zerwas who has the second most, with 252.
The leading hit blocker for West Virginia has been middle blocker Briana Lynch with 91 blocks, with middle blocker Madison Page adding on 54 blocks.
For TCU (8-16, 2-12 Big 12), it’s been a tough season, with its most recent matches being two losses in a doubleheader with the Kansas Jayhawks.
To finish the season strong, the Horned Frogs need to focus on their offense to lead the way and for their defense to keep it competitive against the Mountaineers.
Offensively, TCU’s leading scorer is outside hitter Julia Adams with 269 kills, with outside hitter Taylor Raiola coming up close behind with 202.
TCU’s leading passer has been setter McKenzie Nichols with 858 assists and 9.43 assists per set, ranking her sixth in Big 12 in both categories. Nichols also makes plays on defense with 187 digs and 57 blocks.
Defense has been the deciding factor for the Horned Frogs this year, but defensive specialist Dani Dennison has been able to lead the way with 247 digs, and a team-high 23 service aces.
TCU’s leading hit blockers are middle blocker MyKayla Myers with 95 blocks and middle blocker Madilyn Cole with 81 blocks.
Both matches on Friday and Saturday are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.