The West Virginia volleyball team defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs in four sets, 3-1, on Monday night to close out the regular season.
WVU (10-11, 8-8 Big 12) took charge of the first set after going on an 8-0 run, which gave it a 16-5 lead and didn’t trail from there. The second set had the score tied at 15, but after a set of runs the Mountaineers found themselves up 2-0.
After going up 10-5 in the deciding set, the Monarchs had a run of their own and won the third set, 25-20. In the fourth set the Mountaineers lead, 13-5. After another Old Dominion run, the teams went back-and-forth until WVU had a 4-0 run, leading to a win in the fourth set and overall.
Overall, WVU finished with 54 kills, 79 digs, 10 team block assists, a total hitting percentage of .189, 48 assists, five aces and eight blocks. WVU won the match on 67 total points.
Kristen Lux led the charge for the team, recording her second straight double-double with a career high 21 kills with .246 hitting percentage, along with 18 digs. Briana Lynch racked up 15 kills on 23 attacks, only committing two errors with a .546 hitting percentage. Emmy Ogogor, who was the only other Mountaineer in double-digits with 11 swings.
Lacey Zerwas dished out the majority of WVU’s assists with a team-high 37, in addition to 13 digs. Her performance was also her sixth double-double of the year.
On the defensive side, Skye Stokes found herself right behind Lux with 15 digs, tying both her season and career high. Athena Ardila had 12 digs while Alexa Hasting had a team-best 15 digs against the Monarchs.
Looking forward, the Mountaineers eagerly await their postseason selection come April 4th when the NCAA Selection Show airs.