The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team got back on track with a 3-0 victory over the out-of-conference Chicago State Cougars.
The Mountaineers (7-12, 0-5 Big 12) battled in all three sets but were able to pull out the victory.
WVU won 25-21, in a relatively competitive first set, establishing the rest of the match.
The second set ended with a 25-22 West Virginia win, with a lot of back-and-forth play.
The third set would match the same score as the first, as the Mountaineers finished off the Cougars 25-21.
The Mountaineer's victory over CSU is their first since Sept. 16 when WVU took down Delaware State in the Mountaineer Invitational.
West Virginia accumulated 44 kills throughout the entire match, thwarting CSU’s total of 29.
Bailey Miller continued her strong freshman campaign, as she led the team individually with 15 kills.
Skye Stokes would lead the way with 18 digs, while Tierney Jackson had a nice defensive day with seven blocks. Adrian Ell had 17 assists.
The Mountaineers will look to continue their momentum into their next game, a Big 12 conference matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
The match will take place at th4 WVU Coliseum on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.