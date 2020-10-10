The West Virginia volleyball team made program history on Friday evening, notching its first win over a top-10 team in an intense, 5-set match against the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks.
Going into the match, West Virginia (2-3) was coming off two straight losses and looking to rebound against one of the best teams in the Big 12. West Virginia responded, with wins in set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25 and 15-12 over the Jayhawks (1-4).
WVU jumped out of the gate early, winning the third set of the evening, but the Jayhawks came back in the fourth to even the game at two sets a piece.
In the game-deciding fifth set, the Mountaineers found themselves down 8-5, but after a huge block from redshirt senior middle blocker Audrey Adams, West Virginia went on a 3-0 run to bring the set back to a tie. WVU followed this up with a two point lead over Kansas, 12-10. A miscue by the Mountaineers allowed the Jayhawks to tie the set back up, 12-12.
Ultimately, WVU used a service error by Kansas and the hits from Briana Lynch to take the victory in the fifth set 15-12, and the series in what could be described as the biggest win in program history.
"We never gave up," WVU head coach Reed Sunahara said. "I told our team that we had to make plays and convert those plays into points, and that's what we did at the end. We made plays down the stretch. We had ourselves a battle, and luckily, we came out on top."
Sunahara was impressed with the win over the Jayhawks but informed his team that the season is still very young, and the Mountaineers have to be ready for their next matchup tomorrow against the Jayhawks, who will be looking for revenge.
"We must come out ready to play," Sunahara said. "We have to come out better than tonight. They (Kansas) are a good team. They are at home, and they are going to rebound. We have to stay focused, and we need to get better."
The next game against Kansas will be played Saturday evening. The first set is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.