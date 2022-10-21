The West Virginia volleyball team will take on the No. 1 team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns, for its next matchup in Austin, Texas, looking for its first set win against the Longhorns since 2020.
The Mountaineers (7-13, 0-7 Big 12) are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia battled the Jayhawks in all four sets, but ultimately were unable to grab their initial Big 12 victory of the season.
The Texas Longhorns are 14-1 overall, and just came off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to fellow Big 12 rival, the Iowa State Cyclones. Texas is 6-1 in the Big 12.
The Longhorns will more than likely lose their No. 1 ranking after the weekend, but will still be billed as No. 1 against the Mountaineers.
West Virginia has never defeated the Longhorns in head-to-head matchups, with Texas having a 20-0 record against the Mountaineers. They are 10-0 when the two do battle in Austin, where Saturday’s game will take place.
Statistically, the Longhorns are better in every category than their opponents, offensively and defensively. Most notably, they are outscoring their opponents 773-601, out-assisting 728-561, and out-digging their opponents 728-585.
Senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston is one of UT’s notable players, as she leads the team in kills with 220. Outside hitter Madisen Skinner is second behind Eggleston with 172. Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres is the Longhorns’ assist leader, with 576.
Defensively, libero Zoe Fleck has the most digs on Texas with 234, and also averages the most digs per game with 4.42. She is also first in total attempts.
The Mountaineers will absolutely have their work cut out for them against Texas, although the Mountaineers did battle well against the team that beat UT, Iowa State. However, indirect matchups will not matter in this match, as playing at the Longhorns’ gym will be a tough environment for the Mountaineers to play in.
As for West Virginia, the usual tandem of outside hitters Adrian Ell and Bailey Miller will lead the way, with the two leading or being near the top of every offensive statistical category for the Mountaineers.
WVU will need Ell and Miller to play their best game, and for the entire team to play a low-error game to be able to pull off an enormous upset.
The match will take place at Texas’ Gregory Gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 22. First serve will be at 8 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.