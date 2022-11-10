The WVU volleyball team will take on Big 12 rival Kansas State on Thursday, a match which will be West Virginia’s 12th Big 12 conference tilt as it seeks its first conference win.
It is no secret that the Mountaineers (7-17, 0-11 Big 12) have not had the season they envisioned, especially after making great strides last season.
The year prior, WVU made their first NCAA Tournament in program history. This year, however, due to a combination of untimely mistakes, errors and inexperience, the Mountaineers have struggled to get in the win column.
Kansas State (13-11, 4-7 Big 12) has not been outstanding this season, but it has notched some conference victories, unlike West Virginia.
The two teams have matched up already this season, with K-State getting a 3-0 shutout victory in Morgantown on Oct. 5.
In the Wildcats’ last match, the squad grabbed a ranked victory, taking down No. 25 Iowa State on the road, 3-1.
WVU will have to deal with outside hitter Elena Baka, a 6-foot-1 senior from Greece. Baka leads the team with 249 kills, 292 total points and is tied-for-second on the Wildcats with 3.21 points per set.
Freshman Shaylee Myers, an outside hitter from Lincoln, Nebraska, is another player that the Mountaineers will need to slow down. Myers is first on Kansas State in kills per set and points per set. She is third in total points, accumulating 225.0 in 56 sets played.
Defensively, the Wildcats are anchored by junior Mackenzie Morris, a 5-foot-7 libero from Dallas, Texas. Morris has been a machine for the Wildcats defensively, contributing a staggering 403 total digs and averaging 4.43 digs per set, both of which are team highs.
Senior Sydney Bolding, a 6-foot-5 middle blocker from Pickens, South Carolina leads Kansas State with 111.0 blocks on the season and averages 1.26 blocks per set.
As for the Mountaineers, they have had two offensive stars throughout the season, fifth-year Adrian Ell and freshman Bailey Miller, both outside hitters.
Ell and Miller both lead the team in several offensive categories, including kills, kills per set, and points. The Mountaineer tandem will have to continue to be strong if the Mountaineers want to grab their first Big 12 victory of the season.
Thursday’s match will take place at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, marking one of the three final road matches of the season for West Virginia.
First serve for the match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and streaming will be available on ESPN+.