The West Virginia volleyball team will compete in its final home matches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday with senior night being on Friday.
The Mountaineers (17-7, 6-6 Big 12) are currently on a four-game win streak and are looking to make a late season push towards the NCAA Tournament.
The offensive firepower has been West Virginia’s strength all season, with fifth-year right side hitter Adrian Ell being the top contributor so far.
Ell has been able to record a team-high 271 kills as well contributing 224 digs and 72 blocks defensively, making her a threat on both sides of the court.
Middle blocker Briana Lynch comes up close behind, with 239 kills on a 34% hitting percentage and a team-high 87 blocks.
One of the Big 12’s most elite passers is West Virginia setter Lacey Zerwas, with 854 assists, ranking her fourth in the conference.
Defense has held back West Virginia in a few matches this season, but it’s shown improvement during this win streak.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hastings and Zerwas have led the team in digs with 304 and 208, respectively.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) have been trending upward recently, winning its most recent matches against TCU to extend its win streak to two matches.
The Red Raiders have had a very up-and-down season offensively, but many players make good contributions to lead the offense.
Outside hitter Kenna Sauer is the leading scorer for Texas Tech by a large margin, amassing 298 kills, along with 224 digs and 50 blocks defensively.
Texas Tech’s other outside hitter Reagan Cooper comes up second on the team in kills with 228, while also adding 38 blocks.
Passing is one of the Red Raiders’ strengths, with setter Alex Kirby coming up fifth in the Big 12 with 843 assists.
The Red Raiders have had flashes defensively, especially in their victory at No. 9 Baylor in five sets.
Senior libero KJ Adams leads the team with 414 digs alongside middle blockers Brooke Kanas and Karrington Jones chipping in 90 and 70 blocks, respectively.
The matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday and 6 p.m. on Friday.