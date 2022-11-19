The West Virginia volleyball team lost its ninth straight match, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (7-21, 0-15 Big 12) struggled to maintain a close match with the Red Raiders, falling in their ninth straight match ahead of a season-finale matchup with No. 1 Texas Wednesday, Nov. 23.
With WVU falling in a 3-0 sweep to the Longhorns on Oct. 22, it will be a tall task for West Virginia to grab its first conference win of the season against the Big 12’s best team.
Against the Red Raiders, the Mountaineers started out slow and the host Texas Tech squad took advantage, running out to a 25-16 first set victory, one where TTU scored six straight points.
The Mountaineers fought closely over the second set, scoring two more points and losing by 25-18 to fall behind 2-0 in the match. West Virginia fell behind 18-11 at one point and battled back in the final points to make it a close set loss.
The final set was the worst of the day for WVU, as it fell behind early and the comeback wasn’t enough in the 25-17 set and match final. Texas Tech got up 20-8 on the Mountaineers, and they scored nine of the match’s final 15 points but it wasn’t enough to take a set.
The Mountaineers competed in every set on the road, led by freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller who amassed 10 kills, 11.5 points and four digs to lead the Mountaineers in scoring.
Star senior outside hitter Adrian Ell came close with seven kills and nine points of her own, but she was able to lead the team in assists with 11 and four blocks. Junior defensive specialist Natalie Winter came away with the team-high in digs with seven.
The Red Raiders’ leading scorer was senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer with 10 kills and the match-high 13 total points. She also added on six digs and two blocks.
TTU’s junior setter Reese Rhodes was the best passer in the match with 30 assists alongside the team’s high in digs with seven and two blocks of her own. Fifth-year middle blocker Karrington Jones also added on five of the nine blocks for Texas Tech on the day.
West Virginia volleyball will host the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in its 2022 season finale on Nov. 23, as it searches for its first Big 12 win and a chance to snap a nine-game skid. The Senior Day match is set to begin at 2 p.m. from Morgantown.