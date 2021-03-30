As the West Virginia volleyball team wraps up their non-conference slate in the regular season, the Mountaineers were defeated by the Delaware Blue Hens by a score of 3-2, on Monday night.
The Mountaineers (9-11, 8-8 Big 12) and Blue Hens (4-6, 2-3 CAA) already played each other on March 19. West Virginia won that match 3-1, after losing the first set. WVU had a match with Towson scheduled for Tuesday night but due to Towson not being able to reach the COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers had to cancel. That put WVU head coach Reed Sunahara in a position to schedule another game with Delaware.
In the first set on Monday night, the Mountaineers didn’t make the same mistake of starting out slow against the Blue Hens. WVU was able to take care of business and won, 25-17.
WVU and UD were neck and neck, going back and forth in the second set, when Delaware gained breathing room mid-way through. The Blue Hens took a 14-13 lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-17, tying the match at one.
Trailing by two points at set point, the Mountaineers rallied to force extra play, after Briana Lynch and Kristin Lux had two kills to tie the set. In extra play, the Blue Hens struggled, as they committed two errors, giving the Mountaineers the third set 26-24.
In the fourth set, the scenario was flipped from the previous set. This time, West Virginia was up by two at set and match point. The Blue Hens were able to rally together a great offensive run and force extra play and eventually won the set, 27-25, to force a fifth and deciding set.
At the beginning of the fifth set, Delaware took a quick 4-0 lead. The Mountaineers were able to regain control and once again have match point, leading 14-11. Delaware once again fought till the end, forcing extra play for the third-straight set. The momentum for the Blue Hens continued as they took the deciding set, 16-14, and the match 3-2.
Lynch and Lux both led the Mountaineers with 17 kills each. Both had amazing games outside of just spiking the ball, as Lux recorded three serving aces and Lynch had 10 blocks against the Blue Hens.
Newcomer Athena Ardila added 10 kills to her spring season total, bringing her up to 38 kills through four matches.