The West Virginia University volleyball team began its season at the College of Charleston Tournament with a three-set sweep over Le Moyne on Friday.
The Mountaineers rolled over the Dolphins in the first and third sets, winning 25-10 and 25-15 respectively. Le Moyne kept it closer in the second set, eventually falling 25-19. West Virginia racked up 46 kills and 40 digs, as opposed to Le Moyne’s 18 kills and 21 digs.
WVUled Le Moyne in every offensive and defensive stat except blocks, with both teams recording two.
Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller and freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath led West Virginia to victory behind their combined 16 kills, eight for each of them. Sophomore opposite Lauren Bodily and junior outside hitter Hailey Green also recorded seven kills each for the Mountaineers.
Fifth-year senior defensive specialist Camilla Covas notched 10 digs for West Virginia, leading all players.
Freshman setter Katie Kolar and redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo set the Mountaineers up for success throughout the match, with each of them providing 17 assists.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 26, against Davidson at 2 p.m. and Charleston at 7 p.m. It will be their final two matches in the College of Charleston Tournament.