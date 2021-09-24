West Virginia began its conference slate Friday night at the WVU Coliseum, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in four sets, 3-1.
West Virginia (11-1) scored 96 points in the match, the team won the first set by a score of 25-23, the second set 25-14, lost the third set 25-21. The Mountaineers sealed the victory in the final set, 25-22.
For West Virginia, the star of the show was right side hitter Adrian Ell, the senior led the team in kills with a season high of 21, as well as a 35% hitting percentage. Ell was also dominant on defense with a team high seven blocks along with 11 digs.
West Virginia’s leading passer was senior Lacey Zerwas, who recorded 46 assists to set up West Virginia’s offensive sets.
The captain of this Mountaineer defense was senior Natali Petrova, the outside hitter amassed a team high 18 digs, while also chipping in two service aces and eight kills.
Although Oklahoma (6-6) kept it close in each set, it could only pull out one set win against the Mountaineers.
The biggest contributor for the Sooner offense was middle blocker Paige Anderson. The senior chipped in with 16 kills on a 41% hitting percentage, Anderson also recorded four blocks.
The leading passer for Oklahoma was freshman setter Peyton Dunn, who amassed 42 assists in four sets along with 10 digs and five blocks to help out on the defensive side of the court.
Many Sooners made big defensive contributions, including junior outside hitter Olivia LittleJim who had a team high 17 digs and sophomore middle blocker Tyler Alcorn who had six blocks.
The Mountaineers will play their final match in the doubleheader against the Sooners on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m.