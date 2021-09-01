The West Virginia volleyball team will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday to compete in the Navy Tournament at Wesley A. Brown Field House.
The Mountaineers will begin the tournament against the No. 23 Michigan Wolverines on Friday at noon and then square-off against the hometown team, the Navy Midshipmen, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
WVU (3-0) has been on a winning streak to start the year, coming off three match wins and two sweeps in the Old Dominion University Tournament.
In part this winning streak has been credited to their dominance on defense as well as amassing many kills from fifth-year senior middle blocker Briana Lynch, with 36 so far in three matches, on a 55 percent hitting percentage.
Lynch and senior setter Adrian Ell have also accounted for 43.5 and 43 points, respectively and 13 blocks each.
Other contributors for the Mountaineers include senior setter Lacey Zerwas who has 106 assists, fifth-year senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting, who has 44 digs and Madison Page who leads the team in blocks with 16.
WVU head coach Reed Sunahara, says he’s looking to improve on many aspects leading into this tournament and believes the short break has helped the team recover.
“Anytime you have a little break, it helps us recover and also try to get better at what we need to get better at,” Sunahara said. “The thing we need to work on is obviously everything, from serving, to defense to blocking and offense.”
For No. 23 Michigan (2-0), it has been consistent, competing in the Tiger Classic, defeating LSU, and Florida State.
The Wolverines feed off of a team with young talent, but their star is senior outside hitter Paige Jones who has recorded 31 kills and 34 points in two matches this season, on a 26 percent hitting percentage.
Michigan also looks towards sophomore setter Scottee Johnson who has amassed 70 assists, 16.5 points, along with nine service aces. On defense, sophomore defensive specialist Hannah Grant is a key contributor with 43 digs.
When it comes to Sunahara, he’s looking forward to this match against the Wolverines and knows it will be a good test for his team, as well as an exciting battle.
“When you play a good team, it tells you where you are, and what you need to work on,” Sunahara said. “If we don’t go hard in practice and we don’t fix the things we need to fix, then we get exposed.
Hopefully we can expose Michigan a little bit and they’re going to expose us so I’m thinking it’s going to be a good battle.”
Navy (3-1) also started the season undefeated like the Mountaineers but fell in its most recent match against Towson.
The Midshipmen are led by a cast of upperclassmen and underclassmen talent including senior opposite hitter Avery Stowell, who has accounted for 40 kills, 49 points on a 29 percent hitting percentage.
Sophomore setter Averi Miller also accounts for offensive success, recording 80 assists in four matches and three service aces.
Defensively, senior defensive specialist Kimberly Lynch steals the show, accounting for 35 digs so far this season.
Overall, Sunahara and the Mountaineers are prepared for their upcoming tournament but aren’t letting the win streak get to their heads or deter their performance.
“I think anytime you win it helps your confidence, but we don’t put too much premium into the 3-0 start, it’s more how can we better the next game,” Sunahara said. “We have to keep getting better every time we step foot on the court.”