The WVU volleyball team will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, still looking for the first Big 12 win and gaining experience along the way.
The Mountaineers (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) just came off a battle with TCU, a game in which West Virginia nearly pulled off their first conference victory. However, they were denied in the fifth set, dropping that final set 15-13 to the Horned Frogs.
The Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) will probably be WVU’s last chance at getting a Big 12 victory, as the Mountaineers face No. 1 Texas in the game following Saturday’s matchup. Texas Tech comes into Saturday having lost eight straight, as well as being the closest to WVU’s win total with three wins.
The Red Raiders’ offensive attack is led by senior Kenna Sauer, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Ankeny, Iowa. Sauer is the team’s leader in points, points per set, kills, kills per set, and total attacks. Sauer is averaging nearly four-and-a-half kills a set.
Other notable offensive players are senior Reagan Cooper, an outside hitter, and fifth-year Brooke Kanas, a middle blocker. Both are in the top three on the team in the aforementioned statistics.
Defensively, TTU has graduate student KJ Adams, a 6-foot libero, Sauer, junior Reese Rhodes, a setter, and 5-five-6 libero Maddie Correa, the defensive star of the team. Correa has accumulated 315 digs this season, and is averaging 3.21 digs per set.
For West Virginia, it has been the same two players on offense throughout the season. Fifth-year Adrian Ell, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio, and freshman Bailey Miller, also an outside hitter, from Quinlan, Texas.
The duo has dominated the stat sheet on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers, and will have to play as well as they did against TCU if they want a chance to beat Texas Tech.
Skye Stokes, the lone West Virginia native on the team, is the defensive leader for WVU. The 5-foot-9 junior libero takes most of the digs for the Mountaineers, and that is very unlikely to change.
The match between the Mountaineers and Red Raiders will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. It will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.