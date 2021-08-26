A new season is beginning for sixth-year head coach Reed Sunahara and the West Virginia volleyball team is looking for their first conference tournament appearance since 1998.
Sunahara has a career record of 71-102 and looks to improve on that with his veteran squad this season.
The roster is made up of many contributing seniors including outside hitters Athena Ardila, Kristen Lux and Natali Petrova. Setters Adrian Ell, Lacey Zerwas, defensive specialists Alexa Hasting, Alison Thomas and star middle blocker Briana Lynch also add to the veteran makeup of the Mountaineers.
Sunahara will look towards his seniors for leadership and especially a good representation of the program wherever they go.
“[I expect them] to always represent this program well, and as well as representing this program, representing our university and their families well,” Sunahara said. “And providing good leadership.”
In comparison to last season, the Mountaineers have upgraded their depth among all positions. Sunahara believes that the team's deep bench is its biggest strong point this year.
“I think the biggest strength that we have this year is the depth,” Sunahara said. “If something happens to the starters, anyone can go in and not lose a beat. So, I think for us, that is one of the biggest things we’ve upgraded from previous years.”
This year they face the usual Big 12 slate along with some tough non-conference matches that could test the team’s performance.
“Every match we play starting this weekend, leads up to consistency and how we’re getting better and preparing us for our next opponent and the Big 12,” Sunahara said. “We’re not just going out there to play, there’s intent with every match we play.”
WVU will begin its schedule on Aug. 27 in the Old Dominion University Invitational against Loyola (Md.) and Old Dominion. West Virginia will also face Hampton on Aug. 28.
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Navy Tournament where they will face Michigan and Navy on Sep. 3 and 4, respectively.
The Mountaineers will then take the trip up north to Buffalo, New York, to compete in the Buffalo Tournament where they will face off against American and Canisius on Sep. 10 and Buffalo on Sep. 11.
After that, the Mountaineers will return home to host the Mountaineer Invitational, where they will play George Washington and UMBC on Sep. 16 and No. 12 Penn State on Sep. 17.
Like last season, Big 12 matches will be doubleheaders. Entering into Big 12 play, WVU will host Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Sep. 24 and 25.
Next, WVU will travel to Austin, Texas, and Manhattan, Kansas, to play No.1 Texas on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and Kansas State on Oct. 14 and 15, respectively.
After this two week trip, WVU will come back to Morgantown to host No. 10 Baylor on Oct. 22 and 23.
For the next two weeks, WVU will travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Oct. 29 and 30 and then back to Morgantown to play Kansas on Nov. 4 and 5.
WVU will also travel to our nation’s capital on Nov. 12 to face Howard University.
To wrap up Big 12 play, WVU will play Texas Tech in Morgantown on Nov. 18 and 19, and travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Nov. 26 and 27 in the final games of the regular season.
Sunahara said he wants to improve his squad every day and every time they step foot on the court throughout this season by following his own motto “ get one percent better every day.”
“My thing with the players is to keep working hard and keep getting better because the harder they work the more it will pay off,” Sunahara said.