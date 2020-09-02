For much of the summer, it was questionable as to how a fall sports season could possibly look. Now, the Big 12 Conference has officially announced that fall sports are good to move forward, which includes volleyball.
Even with a summer full of more questions than answers, the West Virginia University volleyball team still went ahead with preparing for a season.
“It wasn’t the typical summer,” WVU head volleyball coach Reed Sunahara said. “Normally our kids are back in summer school, but this year it wasn’t the case. They were home.”
Even with the team being home, there were still expectations for all the players to stay conditioned and do workouts to make sure they would be prepared when the team returned to campus. Now that student-athletes are all back, and Sunahara gives a lot of credit to his coaching staff for getting his players ready.
“Our strength coach, Kaitlin Sweeney, was very organized and had a great plan for them,” Sunahara said. “Unfortunately for the freshmen, they came when we first started (practice) instead of having the six weeks prior.”
With each player’s situation being different from the next, getting everyone at the same level of conditioning has been a difficult process, but the health of everyone has been the top priority through it all.
“The bottom line is safety first,” Sunahara said. “So, when they first came back, some of them did more and some of them did less so we gradually brought them back to speed and I think we are in a pretty good spot right now.”
The Big 12 announced the full schedule for the upcoming season and it will include conference-only matches and have back-to-back matches throughout the whole year. This includes half of the Big 12 coming to Morgantown for two matches back-to-back days and the other half having the Mountaineers travel.
“I thought that was the best thing to do,” Sunahara said about the Big 12 schedule. “Just from a safety standpoint, instead of traveling eight times per year, we’re traveling only four now.”
In usual seasons, there are many matches with non-conference opponents to prepare for a Big 12 season, but that all changes with how the schedule shapes up this season, which begins Sept. 24 on the road against Texas Tech.
“It’s unusual,” Sunahara said about playing a conference-only schedule. “We have four weeks of preparation prior to our first conference match so that’s going to be a little different, but we’ve been scrimmaging a little bit here and there and trying to prepare them for that first match when we play at (Texas) Tech.”
This unique type of season has guaranteed to bring up unexpected challenges, and Sunahara is aware his team will need to adjust in order to have a successful season.
“I think the preparation time prior to playing one team,” Sunahara said about the challenging part of playing a schedule like this one. “We don’t have time to practice in between and then prepare for someone else.”
Despite the season being different than anyone would have predicted, Sunahara says that his team has the right mentality to deal with the difficult times.
“Everything’s different,” Sunahara said. “That’s the tough part, but our players are fully engaged in what we’re doing. They’re locked in and they’re trying to be the best. We have a good group of girls, and I’m looking forward to the season.”