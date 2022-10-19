The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team continued their conference struggles, still without a win in the Big 12 after dropping its Wednesday match against the Kansas Jayhawks, 3-1.
The Mountaineers (7-13, 0-7 Big 12) battled against conference rival Jayhawks closely in all four sets, but were only able to win one set after playing close in sets three and four.
The first set was the only set victory for West Virginia, as they pulled out a close one, 25-23. The Mountaineers nearly blew a four point lead, but after KU tied the set at 23, WVU won the last two points to secure the set.
In the second set, Kansas flipped the script, beating WVU by the same 25-23 score. Kansas mimicked WVU in the sense of almost blowing the set themselves. The score was 24-19 KU, with WVU scoring four points in a row to make it 24-23. KU would hold off WVU and tie the match up at one.
Overall, the third set was very back and forth, but Kansas bested the Mountaineers, 25-21, putting themselves at the precipice of victory.
In the fourth and final set, the Jayhawks improved to 16-4 on the season, winning a 26-24 battle. WVU continued a trend they had done all year, coming so close to winning a set or a match, but falling just short by one or two points.
The Mountaineers wrap up yet another disappointing loss, and have still yet to strike the win column in the Big 12, now 0-7 against conference opponents.
Senior outside hitter Adrian Ell was once again a big contributor for West Virginia, leading the team in kills with 18, and in blocks with three. Libero Skye Stokes led the team in digs with 15, and setter Kamiah Gibson added 22 assists to the offense for the Mountaineers.
Unfortunately for WVU, the road does not get any easier as conference play rolls on. The Mountaineers are set for a matchup with the No. 1 team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns for their next game.
The match will take place in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Gregory Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.