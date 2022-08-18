The West Virginia volleyball team will return for the 2022 season with a lot of hope, finishing its last season with a 19-10 record. Last year, the team appeared in its first NCAA Tournament in program history.
WVU finished tied-for-third in the Big 12 with an 8-8 conference record, a conference that includes Texas, which ranked No. 1 for a majority of the 2021 season, and Baylor, the only team that beat Texas in the regular season. West Virginia played each team twice and was only able to muster a single set in total, taking a set from Baylor but getting completely shut out by the Longhorns.
West Virginia joined six other Big 12 teams in the tournament: Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech. The Illinois Fighting Illini of the Big Ten would take down the Mountaineers 3-1 in the first round of the Austin Regional.
The Mountaineers will welcome eight freshmen to the team, one of those freshmen who will be making her WVU volleyball debut as a redshirt, setter Kamiah Gibson.
Returning players for WVU include fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, senior libero Natalie Winter, outside hitter junior Skye Stokes, and sophomores libero Kristen McBride, middle blocker Madison Page and outside hitter Brenna Tietz.
West Virginia’s players come from all over the country. In fact, only one student on the entire team comes from the state of West Virginia, the aforementioned Stokes of Chester, West Virginia.
The Mountaineers will play in four in-season tournaments in the 2022 season, one of those tournaments being the annual Mountaineer Invitational. WVU will play host to Merrimack College, Binghamton University, and Delaware State at the WVU Coliseum from Sept. 15-16.
Notable out-of-conference opponents for the Mountaineers include matches against Penn State, UCLA, Hawaii, and South Dakota. They will play all of these teams in different tournaments in the beginning of the season.
The Mountaineers will open Big 12 conference play on Sept. 24, where they will take on Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum. WVU lost both matchups against the Red Raiders last season, losing 1-3 and 2-3 in Morgantown. The home opener for WVU will be on Sept. 15 against Merrimack, during the Mountaineer Invitational.
West Virginia will play an exhibition game against Robert Morris on Friday, Aug. 19, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, to get prepared for the regular season.
Then, the Mountaineers will begin their first set of regular season matches on Aug. 26-27 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania. They will take on Duquesne, Loyola (MD), and the host school, Penn State.