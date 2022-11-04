The WVU volleyball team will return to Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5 to take on its conference rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, in its next match, looking for its first Big 12 conference victory.
West Virginia (7-16, 0-10 Big 12) has not had the season they envisioned, coming into Saturday’s matchup with a .304 overall winning percentage, as well as being the only Big 12 team to be without a conference victory.
The Mountaineers have come close to beating their fellow Big 12 opponents on multiple occasions, but untimely errors or a string of misfortune has cost them individual sets and matches.
West Virginia is also in the midst of a four-game losing streak with their last win coming against a non-conference opponent, a 3-0 victory over the Chicago State Cougars on Oct. 15 in Morgantown.
Coming into Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners have had a relatively uninspiring season, with a 12-10 overall record and a 2-8 conference record ranking them second to last in the Big 12.
The Sooners’ offensive attack is led by outside hitter Megan Wilson, who leads OU in total number of kills with 285. The 6-foot-4 sophomore also leads Oklahoma in kills per set, with 3.61 and also has the most aces on the team with 44. She leads the team in points as well with 362.0.
Other offensive players to look out for include Alexis Shelton, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter. The freshman has tabulated 217.0 points of her own, as well as ranking third on the team for points per set with 3.01.
Taylor Preston, another 6-foot-2 freshman outside hitter is third on the team in points, and second overall with points per set, only trailing Wilson.
Defensively, the Sooners are led by 5-foot-6 sophomore libero Callie Kemohah. She leads both major categories defensively for the Sooners, totaling 373 digs and averaging 4.55 digs per set.
Freshman Morgan Perkins, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker has had a solid year blocking the ball, leading OU with 96.0 blocks.
The Mountaineers have been led this season by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, who is in the top three of multiple offensive statistics, including kills, kills per set, points, points per set, and assists.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller is near the top for virtually every offensive statistic as well, with Ell and Miller being the two primary hitters for the Mountaineers.
On the other side of the ball, libero Skye Stokes, a 5-9 junior has consistently been the defensive anchor for WVU, as she leads the team with 306 total digs, and 3.97 digs per set.
Miller is second in total with 185, and libero Jordyn Schilling has 182 total digs, and is second on the team with 2.28 digs per set.
The Big 12 conference matchup between the Sooners and the Mountaineers will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.