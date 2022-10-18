The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will return to Big 12 action against Kansas on Wednesday, after it took a quick break from conference play and defeated the Chicago State Cougars at the WVU Coliseum on Oct. 15.
The Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) righted the ship against CSU, snapping a six-match losing streak that began on Sept. 24. Their last win was against the Delaware State Hornets, 3-2, in the Mountaineer Invitational Tournament.
WVU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum, with the Mountaineers still seeking their first Big 12 victory. They have gone 0-6 to begin conference play.
West Virginia has had a bizarre string of conference games, with the Mountaineers either getting shutout by their Big 12 opponents, losing by one set, or falling one point short from winning many of those close sets.
WVU has been led by fifth-year Adrian Ell all season, as the 6-foot-3-inch outside hitter from Cincinnati, Ohio has been a force to be reckoned with for WVU’s opponents. Ell leads the team in points, points per set, total attempts, and is second in kills and assists.
Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller is another player West Virginia has leaned on a lot. Miller, a 6-foot-3-inch outside hitter from Quinlan, Texas has come on strong as the season has progressed. She leads the team in kills, and is a very close second in kills per set. Ell and Miller have been two strong outside hitters for the Mountaineers this season.
The Jayhawks come into Wednesday’s match having won their last two matches. KU has a strong 14-5 overall record, and a 4-3 record in the Big 12.
Kansas top players include redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, who leads the Jayhawks individually with 247 points and 198 kills.
Other significant contributors include sophomore setter Camryn Turner, who has totaled the majority of KU’s assists, with 646. The second closest player to Turner on the KU roster has 76 assists.
On the defensive side, Kansas has senior Rachel Langs, a 6-foot-3-inch middle blocker from Fairview, Texas. She has totaled 48 blocks for KU this season, good for the most on the team. Graduate student middle blocker Lauren Dooley is right behind her with 44.5 blocks of her own.
This Big 12 conference matchup between WVU and the Jayhawks will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.