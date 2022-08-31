The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team is the farthest away from Morgantown that they will be this season. Right now, the team is in Honolulu, Hawaii for the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Mountaineers enter their second tournament of the year with a 2-1 record, beating Loyola (Md.) and Duquesne University, but losing to tournament host Penn State.
West Virginia will open up the tournament with a match against the UCLA Bruins. If UCLA turns out to be as good as they were last year, it will be the toughest match in the young season for WVU.
The Bruins went 25-6 last season, and lost in the third round to the eventual national champions, the Wisconsin Badgers.
For the Mountaineers to win, they will likely need fifth year Adrian Ell to keep performing well. The fifth-year outside hitter leads the team with 47.5 points, far ahead of the second-best scorer, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller, with 35.5 points.
WVU looked solid overall in its first two matches of the Penn State Classic, taking care of Duquesne, 3-0, but struggled a bit against Loyola, winning 3-2 against the Greyhounds.
Against Penn State, however, the Mountaineers looked overmatched. PSU beat WVU 25-14 in the first set, and 25-10 in the second. The Mountaineers grabbed the third set, 25-20, but that would be all, as PSU finished the job by winning the fourth set, 25-19.
The last time the two faced off was Sept. 13, 2019, coincidentally in Hawaii for a tournament, with UCLA dominating the Mountaineers, 3-0. This will be the second time in history that the Mountaineers and Bruins do battle on the volleyball court.
West Virginia will also play winless Hawaii on Sept. 3. The teams have only faced each other once, with it being during the aforementioned tournament. Hawaii took the match against WVU, winning 3-1.
On Sept. 4, WVU takes on its final opponent, the Texas State Bobcats. Yet again, the Mountaineers have played TSU once before in 2011. Texas State shut out WVU, 3-0.
The matches will also have unusual starting times due to Hawaii’s time zone being six hours behind Morgantown.
WVU’s first match against UCLA (1-1) will be on Sept. 1 at 10:45 p.m. Their next match against host Hawaii (0-3) will be on Sept. 3 at 1:45 a.m. The last match against Texas State will be on Sept. 4 at 8:45 p.m.
The only televised match is the Hawaii matchup on Sept. 3 on ESPN+.