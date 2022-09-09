The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team came out of day one of the South Dakota Classic with a victory, defeating the Northern Colorado Bears in their first match, 3-2. However, the team would drop their second match, 3-1, to the South Dakota Coyotes.
The Mountaineers (3-5) picked up their third win of the season by winning a close one against the school out of Greeley, Colorado.
West Virginia started out strong with a 25-18 first set victory, as well as a solid 25-21 victory in the second set.
However, WVU would struggle mightily in the third and fourth sets, losing 25-18 and 25-16 respectively, bringing up a fifth set.
The Mountaineers would get the job done when they needed to the most, taking a slim 15-13 victory in the final tie-breaking set.
Senior outside hitter Adrian Ell once again was the best on the floor for the Mountaineers, leading West Virginia in kills and aces, with 14 and two, respectively.
Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led WVU with six blocks. Setter Kamiah Gibson gave West Virginia a team-high 22 assists and libero Skye Stokes provided the team with the most digs, recording 25.
In the second match of the day over seven hours later however, WVU was less fortunate.
The Coyotes, the host team, took care of the Mountaineers in four sets. After a tantalizing first set that went past 25, South Dakota took the set, 29-27. They would also take the second set, 25-16.
Even though WVU won the third set with a late-set surge, 25-16, it would be a short lived celebration. South Dakota closed the door in the fourth set, winning 25-20.
Ell led the team in two categories once again, having nine kills and 18 assists with a different role in the second match of the doubleheader. Stokes had 13 digs, and freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson had five blocks.
The Mountaineers spilt the first day, and play one more match in the South Dakota Classic on Saturday, facing off against Cal State Fullerton in WVU's final match of the tournament. The match is set to start at 12 p.m.