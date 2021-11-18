The West Virginia volleyball team faltered offensively Thursday night, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in four sets. This loss snaps a four-match win streak for the Mountaineers.
The West Virginia (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) offense couldn’t get the ball rolling against Texas Tech, falling in the first set 25-22, taking the second 25-18, but then losing the final two sets 25-20 and 26-24, respectively.
Offensive errors and lack of scoring held back West Virginia, but right-side hitter Adrian Ell still chipped in 16 kills to lead all players, as well as nine digs and four blocks.
The Mountaineers however, suffered from 30 errors as a team, compared to Texas Tech’s 23, and that was the match’s deciding factor.
The leading passer for West Virginia was setter Lacey Zerwas with a match high 43 assists, but the West Virginia offense couldn’t finish the ball over the net to score points.
The defense improved as the match progressed, with defensive specialist Alexa Hasting leading the team with 22 digs, with middle blocker Emmy Ogogor chipping in four blocks.
For Texas Tech (16-10, 6-7 Big 12), the offense and defense were working in sync, and scoring points came easy against the West Virginia back line.
Outside hitter Kenna Sauer was the Red Raiders’ leading scorer with 16 kills, while also adding on nine digs and three blocks.
Passing was the key for Texas Tech’s offensive success, with setter Alex Kirby chipping in 39 assists in the winning effort.
Defensively, many players made contributions for the Red Raiders, especially on the front line.
Outside hitter Reagan Cooper and middle blocker Karrington Jones both were able to amass five blocks each, alongside middle blocker Brooke Kanas with a match high seven blocks.
Libero KJ Adams was also able to chip in a team high 15 digs to lead Texas Tech’s back line.
West Virginia will play in the final match of this double header against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.