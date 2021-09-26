The West Virginia volleyball team played its second match in a doubleheader Saturday night, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in four sets, 3-1.
The Mountaineers (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) scored 97 points in four sets, winning the first set 25-18, losing the second set 25-22 and winning the final two sets 25-18 and 25-22, respectively.
WVU’s offense came out hot again Saturday, with senior right side hitter Adrian Ell leading the way. Ell recorded 15 kills across the four sets on a 26% hitting percentage, along with tying for the team high in digs with 19 and four blocks on the defense.
West Virginia’s leading passer was senior setter Lacey Zerwas, who amassed 45 assists to lead all players in the match.
The Mountaineer defense was struggling against the Sooners, but many players contributed including senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting who tied for the team high with 19 digs.
Other key contributors for the Mountaineers were junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor with three blocks and 12 kills as well as senior outside hitter Kristen Lux with four blocks, five digs and 11 kills.
Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) kept it close with the Mountaineers once again but could only pull out one set win against West Virginia.
The leading scorer for the Sooners was senior middle blocker Paige Anderson, who led all players with 18 kills on a 36% hitting percentage, as well as two blocks.
Oklahoma’s leading passer was freshman setter Peyton Dunn, who chipped in 44 assists to lead OU’s offensive sets.
Defensively, freshman libero Callie Kemohah was key to the Sooners defense, with 26 digs as well as sophomore middle blocker Tyler Alcorn and senior outside hitter Sarah Sanders who each had four blocks.
The Mountaineers will travel to Austin, Texxas, for their next match, facing off in a doubleheader Thursday and Friday against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. The matches are set to start at 9 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.