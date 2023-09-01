West Virginia’s volleyball team fell to North Carolina at the Duke/North Carolina Tournament on Thursday evening, after a sweep by the Tar Heels in three sets at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
The team lost 3-0 with final scores of 17-25, 18-25 and 21-25, respectively.
West Virginia scored first in the first set from a kill by freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath. The Mountaineers kept it close early in the game with a 7-7 score before the Tar Heels went on a four-point run.
West Virginia inched back with another kill by McGath, but North Carolina found its momentum and dominated the final serves.
At the end of set one, WVU totaled eight kills with three from McGath and two from sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller. The Mountaineers also added an ace by Miller.
In set two, West Virginia trailed North Carolina until the game point.
Junior outside hitter Hailey Green contributed three kills in the set, while McGath and sophomore opposite Lauren Bodily tallied two blocks.
The Mountaineers’ day would be cut short in set three, as they dropped to UNC by four points, earning their second loss of the season.
While sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson contributed four kills in the set, it was not enough for West Virginia to get the win.
Overall, WVU totaled 28 kills, eight blocks and three aces. McGath led the team in kills with seven, followed by Miller with six. Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas led West Virginia in digs with eight.
West Virginia now drops to 2-2 on the season.
The Mountaineers take on their next matchup of the tournament on Friday, Sept. 1 against Loyola. The game is set for 4 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC.