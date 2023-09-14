West Virginia volleyball began home play with the opening match of the Mountaineer Invitational, losing to the Old Dominion Monarchs in a 3-0 sweep, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23.
The first set opened with the teams trading points back and forth, tying 4-4. However, Old Dominion started to pull away, gaining a 10-5 lead that West Virginia couldn’t overcome.
The Monarchs reigned over the first set, winning 25-18.
Junior outside hitter Alice Munari’s four kills led Old Dominion through the match's early stages. West Virginia tallied four service errors in the first set.
The second set opened in a similar fashion, as both teams battled until the score read 7-7. It was the Mountaineers who began to pull away, scoring six of the following eight points before an Old Dominion timeout.
The Monarchs did not let the separation last, tying the game 14-14 behind junior right-side hitter Myah Conway’s fifth kill of the day.
In swift fashion, Old Dominion had two consecutive 4-0 scoring runs, leading the match 19-15.
The Monarchs held momentum, winning the second set 25-17 off an ace from Munari. Sophomore middle blocker Bailey Burgess tallied three block assists and two kills in the latter half of the match to preserve Old Dominion’s lead.
The Mountaineers opened the third set with a 4-0 lead, but the Monarchs kept the match close, tying the game 7-7 soon after.
The teams traded points, with both scores climbing toward a 21-21 tie. West Virginia attempted to pull away multiple times during the set, holding a three-point lead on three separate occasions, but the Monarchs were persistent.
Old Dominion scored three points unanswered. While the Mountaineers brought the score within a one-point difference, the Monarchs completed a 3-0 sweep after Conway tallied her 11th and final kill of the match.
West Virginia earned 47 kills, 29 digs and 43 assists on the day. 37 of those assists came from redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo.
Following Thursday’s loss, the Mountaineers fall 4-6 on the season. They will play two more games in the Mountaineer Invitational, facing North Dakota State on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. and Robert Morris University on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.