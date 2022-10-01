The WVU volleyball team traveled to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, falling in straight sets 3-0 at McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman.
The loss moves them to 6-8 on the season, as they fall to 0-3 in Big 12 play. This is the team’s third straight loss, all being Big 12 matchups.
A 10-point Oklahoma run in the first set gave the Sooners plenty of cushion at 12-2. The Mountaineers attempted a run of their own but fell short, losing the firsts set 25-20.
The Mountaineers saw more of the same in the second set as they went down early and couldn’t rally back. OU took the second set 25-18.
WVU took an early 8-3 lead in the first set, but the Sooners quickly turned up the heat and rallied back to win the third by a score of 25-20.
The Mountaineers totaled 34 kills and made 18 errors. Freshmans middle blocker Tierney Jackson and outside hitter Bailey Miller lead the team in kills with eight each.
WVU will play its next match in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., as they look to break their losing skid against Kansas State. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.